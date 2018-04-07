Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Takes loss Friday
Montgomery (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Brewers, giving up an earned run on two hits and a walk while retiring just a single batter.
Montgomery came on in the bottom of the ninth inning with the game tied 4-4, and he struck out the first hitter he faced. However, he followed that up with a walk to Manny Pina, then consecutive singles to Hernan Perez and Orlando Arcia. The lefty still has a strong 2.70 ERA and will remain a key long reliever and potential spot starter for the Cubs.
