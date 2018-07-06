Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Takes third loss
Montgomery (3-3) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings against the Reds.
While this wasn't an especially strong performance, Montgomery continues to be serviceable in a starting role for the Cubs. He's given up 10 runs in his last three outings, but in eight total starts this season (45.2 innings), the 29-year-old has a 2.76 ERA and 32:14 K:BB. Yu Darvish (shoulder) is in a holding pattern in his recovery, and at this point it's fair to wonder if it might be Tyler Chatwood who gets the bump instead of Montgomery once Darvish is ready to return. Montgomery lines up to face the Giants in San Francisco in his final start before the All-Star break.
