Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Throws from 90 feet
Montgomery (shoulder) threw from 90 feet Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Montgomery hasn't pitched in 10 days while battling shoulder inflammation. His recovery timeline is unclear, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. He would be eligible to return Friday against the Reds, though it's uncertain whether or not the Cubs expect him to be back at that point.
More News
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Unlikely to return over weekend•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Hits disabled list with shoulder inflammation•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: To be skipped in rotation•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Pitches six scoreless innings in win•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Allows one run in no-decision Thursday•
-
Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Sticks in rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...