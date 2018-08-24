Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Throws off mound
Montgomery (shoulder) threw off the mound Friday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Alec Mills is making a spot start in place of Montgomery on Friday against the Reds. Montgomery's spot will next come up Wednesday against the Mets. Depending on how his bullpen session goes, it's possible he'll be confirmed as Wednesday's starter. He's only been out for less than two weeks, so it's conceivable that he could return without needing a rehab assignment.
