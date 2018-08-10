Cubs' Mike Montgomery: To be skipped in rotation
Montgomery will be skipped in the rotation next week as the club looks to conserve his innings for the rest of the season, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery is up to 98.1 innings pitched on the season, which is only 32.1 innings away from his career-high that he set in 2017. The left-hander recently tossed six scoreless frames in a win over Kansas City on Tuesday, so he will be available out of the Cubs' bullpen starting Saturday. Since the club has a scheduled off day Monday, the rest of the rotation will move forward on normal rest. Montgomery will head back to the rotation next Saturday in Pittsburgh.
