Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Unlikely to return over weekend
Montgomery (shoulder) is unlikely to be able to return over the weekend, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Montgomery is eligible to be activated Friday against the Reds but isn't expected to be ready yet. Tyler Chatwood will likely make another start in his absence. That spot in the rotation will next come up Aug. 29 against the Mets, which could be a possible target date for Montgomery's return.
