Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Will be sixth starter in spring
Cubs manager Joe Maddon reiterated earlier this week that Montgomery will serve as the team's sixth starter during spring training, but it's expected that the lefty will transition to the bullpen once Opening Day arrives, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Montgomery had spent the offseason preparing himself for a full-time spot in the Cubs' rotation, but the team's splashy acquisition of Yu Darvish earlier this month most likely ended those hopes, barring a long-term injury to any of the team's other starters. Maddon said that Montgomery will still be stretched out this spring so that he can be worked into the rotation when the need arises, but the skipper noted that the Cubs will be more mindful of giving him more rest before and after he's called upon for spot starts. Montgomery filled the swingman role admirably last season and gave the Cubs 130.2 innings of 3.38-ERA ball over 44 appearances (14 starts), though that workload was inflated by three other starters (Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey) all requiring trips to the disabled list at various points during the campaign.
