Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Won't start in doubleheader
Montgomery will not be used as a starter in Saturday's doubleheader after the Cubs' Thursday game was rained out, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Rain washed away Montgomery's (brief) opportunity to rejoin the rotation against the Braves, so any mixed-league fantasy player holding him for this possibility can cut bait. The southpaw hasn't made much noise out the bullpen, striking out just nine batters, walking eight and scuffling with a 3.86 ERA in 21 innings.
