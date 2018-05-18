Montgomery will not be used as a starter in Saturday's doubleheader after the Cubs' Thursday game was rained out, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Rain washed away Montgomery's (brief) opportunity to rejoin the rotation against the Braves, so any mixed-league fantasy player holding him for this possibility can cut bait. The southpaw hasn't made much noise out the bullpen, striking out just nine batters, walking eight and scuffling with a 3.86 ERA in 21 innings.