Cubs' Mike Montgomery: Works effectively in no-decision
Montgomery allowed just one run in six innings during a no-decision Saturday, working around five hits and two walks while striking out three Cardinals.
The Cubs eventually lost this one in the late innings -- but that was the bullpen, not Montgomery, who logged just 54 strikes in 87 pitches. Saturday's gem lowered his ERA to 3.73, but the southpaw still toes a shaky line of productivity with his 5.6 K/9 and 3.0 BB/9. He'll line up as a risky streamer against the Diamondbacks on Thursday.
