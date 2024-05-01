Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.

Tauchman had half of Chicago's hits in the sluggish loss, pushing his season average up to .307 in the process. With Seiya Suzuki (oblique) and Cody Bellinger (ribs) both on the injured list, Tauchman has seen plenty of playing time recently, and the veteran has responded. He should remain a solid short-term fantasy asset, though his long-term outlook is a bit murkier, as it depends on how quickly the other outfielders are able to return to the lineup.