The Cubs reassigned Tauchman to minor-league camp Monday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
After spending the 2022 season in the Korea Baseball Organization with the Hanwha Eagles, Tauchman returned stateside this offseason and linked up with the Cubs on a minor-league pact. The 32-year-old was unable to win a reserve outfield spot on the Cubs' Opening Day roster and is expected to report to Triple-A Iowa for the start of the minor-league season if a better opportunity in another organization doesn't emerge in the coming days.