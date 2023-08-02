Tauchman went 2-for-3 with two walks, a home run, three runs scored and four total RBI in Tuesday's 20-9 win over the Reds. He also stole a base.

Tauchman was in the fortunate spot of batting leadoff during Chicago's offensive explosion, and he responded with a big fantasy line. With the newly acquired Jeimer Candelario starting at first base and Cody Bellinger in center, it was promising to see Tauchman still start, as he got right field. If he continues to see regular playing time, especially from the leadoff spot, Tauchman could have some solid fantasy value the rest of the way with the Cubs seemingly hitting their stride at the plate.