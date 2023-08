Tauchman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

The lefty-hitting Tauchman will get a day out of the lineup with lefty Wade MIley on the hill for Milwaukee, though the veteran outfielder hasn't consistently been excluded from the starting nine when the Cubs oppose southpaws. The move to the bench comes while Tauchman has been in the midst of a bit of a rough spell at the plate of late. Dating back to Aug. 9, Tauchman has slashed .136/.269/.136 over a stretch of 14 games.