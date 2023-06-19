Tauchman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Orioles. He also stole a base.

Tauchman got the scoring started, delivering his first home run of the season to lead off the game for the Cubs in the bottom of the first inning. He also delivered his third stolen base of the season later in the contest. The veteran is seeing regular playing time in center field even with Cody Bellinger back, as the latter is seeing time at first base with Matt Mervis back in the minors. As long as Bellinger plays at first, Tauchman may be the top option in center, and he figures to keep leading off as well.