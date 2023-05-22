Tauchman went 0-for-2 with two walks and a steal in Sunday's loss against the Phillies.

Tauchman made his first start of the season Sunday in center field after he was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday. He reached base safely twice on a pair of walks and tallied his first stolen base. The 32-year-old Tauchman figures to fill a bench role in Chicago while Cody Bellinger (knee) is sidelined. Tauchman last played in the MLB in 2021, when he slashed .181/.284/.283 with four homers and three steals in 75 games (191 plate appearances) between the Yankees and the Mariners.