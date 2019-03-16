The Cubs reassigned Zagurski to their minor-league camp Saturday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

After a four-year hiatus, Zagurski resurfaced in the big leagues last season for the first time since 2013. He was lit up in two relief appearances for Milwaukee but fared better with the organization's Triple-A affiliate at Colorado Springs, logging a 3.20 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 45 innings. Zagurski will likely open 2019 with the Cubs' Triple-A affiliate in Iowa.

