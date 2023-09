Mastrobuoni went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Wednesday's 13-7 loss to the Pirates.

Mastrobuoni entered the contest with just three hits at the MLB level since July 21, so Wednesday's performance was certainly unexpected, particularly out of the No. 9 spot in the order. The 27-year-old is still just a bench option for the Cubs, though he's seen a slightly larger role recently with Jeimer Candelario (back) and Nick Madrigal (hamstring) both currently out.