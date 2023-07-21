Mastrobuoni went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's victory over the Cardinals.

Mastrobuoni got the Cubs on the board in the third inning with his first career home run. It's been a struggle offensively for the versatile defender in his first season with Chicago, but he's beginning to pick up the pace and has recorded three straight multi-hit games. With Patrick Wisdom scuffling defensively and Nick Madrigal (hamstring) on the injured list, Mastrobuoni should continue to draw regular starts at third base, especially against right-handed starters.