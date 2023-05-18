Mastrobuoni went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Astros.

Mastrobuoni hadn't drawn a walk this season prior to Wednesday, though he did have eight strikeouts. The 27-year-old wasn't able to get involved in the Cubs' run-scoring plays, but it was a solid showing in a rare start at second base with Christopher Morel covering Cody Bellinger (knee) in center field. Mastrobuoni is slashing .214/.290/.286 with one RBI, one run scored, two doubles and two steals through 31 plate appearances.