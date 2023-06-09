Mastrobuoni was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Mastrobuoni was sent down to make room for Nick Madrigal, with Madrigal receiving a promotion from Triple-A for his strong work in the minors. Mastrobuoni hit only .161 with a .462 OPS while with the Cubs over 25 games and 56 at-bats.