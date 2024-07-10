Mastrobuoni went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Orioles. He also stole a base.

This was just the second multi-hit effort this season for Mastrobuoni and his first since May 11. The stolen base was also his first of the year. Mastrobuoni is batting just .172 overall, and while he's capable of the occasional solid performance, the utility player doesn't see consistent enough playing time to be much of a fantasy contributor.