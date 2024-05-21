Mastrobuoni was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, per MLB's transaction log.

Mastrobuoni went 0-for-10 at the dish over his last three games, and he'll be demoted to the minors now that Dansby Swanson (knee) is ready to be activated from the 10-day IL and Luiz Vasquez is ready to get a shot with the big-league club. Mastrobuoni will likely be seen again in the majors this season considering his versatility.