Mastrobuoni is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

While he'll head to the bench with southpaw Steven Matz on the hill for St. Louis, the lefty-hitting Mastrobuoni looks to have emerged as a strong-side platoon player at third base for the Cubs. Mastrobuoni has occupied the hot corner in each of the Cubs' last three matchups with right-handed pitchers, while Patrick Wisdom has now started in all of the Cubs' matchups with lefties since he returned from the injured list earlier this month. The Mastrobuoni-Wisdom platoon could come to an end as soon as Dansby Swanson (heel) likely returns from the injured list this weekend, however. Swanson's return is expected to push Christopher Morel out of the middle infield and into a regular role at third base.