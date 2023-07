Mastrobuoni went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 17-3 win over the Nationals.

The Cubs cranked out 20 hits and Mastrobuoni had three of them, which was his first three-hit game of the season. It was just his second multi-hit effort, as he came into the contest batting only .155. The 27-year-old managed to raise that by 29 points, but he shouldn't be expected to have too many more stat lines like this the rest of the way.