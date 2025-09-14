Ballesteros went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run and a walk in Saturday's loss to the Rays.

Ballesteros achieved a big personal milestone in the second inning when he clubbed a solo homer for his first big-league long ball. This was just the second game for the rookie catcher since getting called up from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday. Ballesteros has gotten limited opportunities in the majors so far, but he's been productive when called upon, slashing .280/.357/.520 with eight RBI and three extra-base hits over 28 plate appearances.