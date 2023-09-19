Ballesteros was promoted from High-A South Bend to Double-A Tennessee on Sept. 12.

An unconventional prospect, Ballesteros draws some comparisons to Alejandro Kirk, as a round-bodied (listed at 5-foot-7, 195 pounds) catcher who may fit better at designated hitter but whose bat could end up profiling anywhere. All told, the lefty-hitting 19-year-old has a .284/.374/.448 slash line, 14 home runs, a 27.9 percent hard-hit rate and a 16.4 percent strikeout rate in 495 plate appearances across Single-A, High-A and Double-A.