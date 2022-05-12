Givens (2-0) allowed two runs on two hits in an inning of work but managed to earn the win Wednesday against the Padres. He struck out two.

Givens allowed two solo home runs in the seventh inning and was charged with his second blown save of the season, but the righty earned the win when the Cubs scored twice in the top of the eighth. With David Robertson on the injured list for undisclosed reasons, which fits the pattern teams have used when a player lands on the COVID-19 injured list, it was Rowan Wick who saw end-game work Wednesday. The situation could be fluid until Robertson returns, but it appears that Givens will set up Wick.