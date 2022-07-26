Givens (6-2) worked around a hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win Monday against the Pirates. He struck out two.

Givens got into some trouble and needed 24 pitches to work through the eighth inning, but the righty managed his 14th straight outing without allowing an earned run. His six wins this season are actually second on the team, which is a bit of good luck but also indicative of the struggles of Chicago's rotation. Either way, Givens has been able to deliver some fantasy value from the bullpen despite not serving as the team's closer, though it's hard to count on the wins to keep coming.