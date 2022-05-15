Givens (3-0) recorded two outs in relief and earned the win Saturday against the Diamondbacks,

Givens has now earned wins in his last two appearances despite allowing two earned runs on three hits across 1.2 innings. That's given the righty a 3.38 ERA for the season, which is in line with the 3.35 ERA he posted last year. Expect similar results for Givens moving forward, though he's unlikely to keep picking up wins at this rate. With David Robertson on the COVID-19 injured list, Givens could also see some save opportunities in the near future, though Rowan Wick earned the save Saturday.