Givens struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Closer David Robertson pitched Saturday and Sunday, but his absence from this game will undoubtedly spur more trade rumors around the 37-year-old. Instead it was Givens who got the call in a save situation -- perhaps to showcase him for a deal to a contender, or perhaps as an audition for the closer role if Robertson does get moved -- and he breezed through the middle of Pittsburgh's batting order. The right-hander has six wins and six holds this season in addition to his saves, and he hasn't allowed an earned run in 15 straight appearances, posting a 0.98 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 16.1 innings over that impressive stretch.