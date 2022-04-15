Givens recorded a save against the Rockies on Thursday, pitching a scoreless inning during which he allowed one hit and struck out two.

The right-hander was summoned in the ninth inning to protect a three-run lead and did so successfully, working around a one-out single to post a scoreless frame. He struck out two in the outing, giving him seven punchouts over 3.1 frames to begin the season. David Robertson picked up the first two saves of the campaign for the Cubs, but he wasn't called upon Thursday despite not pitching the previous day. It's possible that manager David Ross will use a committee to close out games this season, with Robertson and Givens appearing to be the early frontrunners for save opportunities.