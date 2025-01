The Cubs and Pearson avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.35 million contract, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Pearson posted a 2.73 ERA in 19 appearances after being acquired by the Cubs at the trade deadline, although that came with just 23 strikeouts in 26.1 innings. The former top prospect could potentially find himself in high-leverage spots out of the Cubs' bullpen in 2025.