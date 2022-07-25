Velazquez went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, two runs and a walk during Sunday's 4-3 win over the Phillies.

Velazquez drew the start in left field during Sunday's matchup and gave the Cubs some insurance with his home run in the top of the fourth inning. Although Sunday's start was his first since the All-Star break, the 23-year-old has homered three times over the three games since the Cubs returned to action. During that time, he's gone 4-for-6 with three homers, seven RBI and five runs. While Velazquez has had sporadic time in the starting lineup, it's possible that his recent surge in production will earn him some more at-bats in the near future.