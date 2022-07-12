Velazquez is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Velazquez started in each of the last three games and seven of the past eight contests overall, but he benefited largely from the Cubs facing a lefty-heavy slate of pitching in addition to Willson Contreras missing some time with a hamstring injury. Contreras is healthy again and the Cubs are facing a righty (Jordan Lyles) in their series opener with Baltimore, so Velazquez will be back on the bench and should be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward.