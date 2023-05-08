site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Velazquez has posted a .933 OPS with three home runs in 13 games with the big club this season but is being sent out in favor of Christopher Morel. He had started just three of the last nine contests.
