Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Belts sixth homer as Cub
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over the Pirates on Sunday.
Castellanos kicked off the scoring for Chicago with a solo homer to left center field in the first inning. The 27-year-old has been an offensive spark since debuting for the Cubs on Aug. 1, hitting .348 with six home runs, eight RBI and 14 runs scored in 16 games.
