Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over the Pirates on Sunday.

Castellanos kicked off the scoring for Chicago with a solo homer to left center field in the first inning. The 27-year-old has been an offensive spark since debuting for the Cubs on Aug. 1, hitting .348 with six home runs, eight RBI and 14 runs scored in 16 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories