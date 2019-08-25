Castellanos went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Nationals.

Castellanos has been a hitting machine since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline, as he now has 12 multi-hit efforts in 22 games with the team. The 27-year-old outfielder is locked in as the No. 2 hitter in a strong lineup and should continue posting good counting stats if he keeps swinging the bat like this.