Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three runs scored in a 10-2 victory for the Cubs over the Padres on Monday.

The 27-year-old just won't stop raking in his new uniform. He's now working on a seven-game hitting streak and has cranked three more homers and racked up four multi-hit efforts over that stretch, boosting his slash line up to .293/.340/.528 across 553 at-bats on the season between the Tigers and Cubs.