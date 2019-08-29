Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Mets.

Castellanos continued to mash since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline. In 25 games, the 27-year-old outfielder has nine home runs, 16 RBI and 22 runs scored. The power surge has also pushed Castellanos to 20 home runs overall, and he's now reached that plateau in three straight seasons.