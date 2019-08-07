Castellanos went 2-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the Athletics.

A night after going 3-for-4 with a home run, Castellanos kept on cooking in his new home park. The 27-year-old has looked good in a Chicago uniform, as he's gone 10-for-25 in his first six games with the Cubs, and Castellanos could be a strong fantasy performer the rest of the way now that he has more protection around him in the lineup.