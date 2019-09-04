Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's win over Seattle.

Castellanos plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and smashed a homer to right field with two men on base in the fifth. The 27-year-old has been an offensive powerhouse since joining the Cubs in a deadline deal, hitting .344 with 12 long balls and 24 RBI in 31 games.