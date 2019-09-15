Castellanos went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 14-1 win over the Pirates.

Castellanos has been on fire since joining the Cubs at the beginning of August. In 41 games, the 27-year-old outfielder is slashing .335/.367/.688 with 15 home runs, 33 runs scored and 33 RBI. Locked into a premium spot in a strong Chicago lineup, Castellanos should continue to produce at a high level the rest of the way.