Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in a 7-1 victory against the Brewers on Friday.

The 27-year-old continues to be one of the best offensive pickups from the trade deadline. Since joining the Cubs, Castellanos is batting .357 with 20 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs in 27 contests. Overall, he's hitting .291 with 22 home runs, 57 RBI, 81 runs and two steals in 515 at-bats this season with the Tigers and Cubs.