Castellanos went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Reds.

His first-inning blast off Trevor Bauer gave the Cubs an early lead, but it was the only offense the team could muster against the right-hander. Castellanos has gone deep three times in the last two games, giving him 15 homers on the year between Chicago and Detroit, and the 27-year-old is slashing .405/.450/.892 through his first nine games with his new squad.