Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Hitting second in debut
Castellanos is starting in right field and hitting second Thursday against the Cardinals.
Castellanos will immediately slot into the heart of Chicago's order after being acquired from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for a pair of minor-leaguers. The outfielder, who is slashing .273/.328/.462 with 11 home runs in 100 games this season, will face righty Jack Flaherty in his first game with the Cubs.
More News
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Joining Cubs•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Starting in right field•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Expected back Monday•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Late scratch Sunday•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Homers in three-hit day•
-
Tigers' Nicholas Castellanos: Hits 10th home run•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...