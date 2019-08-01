Castellanos is starting in right field and hitting second Thursday against the Cardinals.

Castellanos will immediately slot into the heart of Chicago's order after being acquired from the Tigers on Wednesday in exchange for a pair of minor-leaguers. The outfielder, who is slashing .273/.328/.462 with 11 home runs in 100 games this season, will face righty Jack Flaherty in his first game with the Cubs.

