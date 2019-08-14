Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Phillies.

Castellanos has been a wrecking ball since joining the Cubs, as he now has five home runs in 12 games and he's gotten a hit in all but one of those contests. The change of scenery has seemingly reinvigorated the 27-year-old outfielder, and he should continue to post good numbers in a strong Chicago lineup.