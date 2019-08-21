Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Homers again Tuesday
Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants.
Castellanos continues to rake since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline, as he's now batting .365 in 18 games with seven home runs. Locked in as the team's No. 2 hitter, the 27-year-old should continue to produce at a high level in a strong Chicago lineup.
More News
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Belts sixth homer as Cub•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Homers again in loss•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Goes yard again in loss•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Homers twice Thursday•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Doubles twice in loss•
-
Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Hits first homer with Cubs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start