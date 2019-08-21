Castellanos went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Castellanos continues to rake since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline, as he's now batting .365 in 18 games with seven home runs. Locked in as the team's No. 2 hitter, the 27-year-old should continue to produce at a high level in a strong Chicago lineup.

