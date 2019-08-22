Castellanos went 4-for-5 with a two-run home run, another RBI and another run scored in Wednesday's 12-11 win over the Giants.

Castellanos continued to deliver at the plate, evening the score with a two-run homer in the first inning. He also hit an RBI single in the second, a single in the fourth and another single with a run scored in the eighth to cap off his successful night. Through 19 games with the Cubs since getting traded from Detroit, Castellanos is batting .392/.429/.785 with eight homers.