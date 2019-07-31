Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Joining Cubs

Castellanos was traded from the Tigers to the Cubs in exchange for Paul Richan and Alex Lange on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Castellanos fits best in a league with a designated hitter, but his bat is still strong enough to overcome his defensive deficiencies. The Cubs will be hoping he can replicate his .298/.354/.500 slash line from last season down the stretch rather than the .273/.328/.462 mark he's recorded this year, though. He should fit into the heart of the Cubs' order and start most games in right field.

