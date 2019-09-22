Cubs' Nicholas Castellanos: Knocks solo shot
Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.
Castellanos' sixth-inning shot gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead that would vanish with a Cardinals ninth-inning rally. It was his 16th homer in 49 games as a Cub and 27th of the season, setting a new career best.
