Castellanos went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Castellanos' sixth-inning shot gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead that would vanish with a Cardinals ninth-inning rally. It was his 16th homer in 49 games as a Cub and 27th of the season, setting a new career best.

More News
Our Latest Stories